LINCOLN, N.H. (WHDH) - Five people were diagnosed with Legionnaire’s disease this summer after possible exposure to Legionella bacteria near the RiverWalk Resort in downtown Lincoln, N.H., officials said.

The five developed the disease in June and July and may have been exposed by breathing in contaminated water droplets from a cooling tower behind the resort, according to the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services.

The disease is a bacterial pneumonia caused by inhaling contaminated droplets from showers, hot tubs, cooling towers, misters, and decorative fountains, the department said in a statement.

Water testing revealed the Legionella bacteria in the cooling tower. RiverWalk and the health department are working together to address the contamination, and will continue to test the water over the next week, according to the department.

As the cooling tower is still in operation, those within a half-mile of its location should be aware of the possible exposure risk, the department said.

Most healthy people exposed to the bacteria do not get infected, and many experience only mild symptoms or no symptoms at all, health officials said. The bacteria, however, can cause Legionnaire’s disease, which can be fatal if left untreated.

Infections do not spread from person to person.

Those who are older, are current or former smokers, have weakened immune systems, or have certain medical conditions such as chronic lung disease and diabetes are at higher risk, the department said.

“Anybody who has visited the area near the contaminated cooling tower should monitor themselves for symptoms,” said New Hampshire State Epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan.

“People who develop fever or other symptoms of pneumonia within 14 days after spending time in this area should talk to their healthcare provider about testing for Legionella infection,” he continued.

More information can be found on the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services website.

