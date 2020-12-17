Five Horses Tavern in South End to temporarily close for the winter

BOSTON (WHDH) - Five Horses Tavern South End said it will temporarily close during the winter season and set a reopening date for March of next year.

The restaurant cited current advisories and state regulations in its decision to temporarily shut its doors, according to a post from the restaurant’s Facebook page.

“We have decided to temporarily pause all operations starting next week and plan on reopening in March. If you would like to support us we will be open for dine-in and take out this week and gift cards are available through our website,” the post said.

