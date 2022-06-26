IPSWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - Disaster was averted in Ipswich Saturday after a group of five, including a baby and pregnant woman, were rescued after their boat capsized on choppy seas, Ipswich police announced.

According to Ipswich Police Chief Paul Nikas, a member of the department was hailed on the radio shortly after 3:00 p.m. to respond to a vessel that had capsized in the mooring field.

Matthew Bodwell, Marine Patrol Supervisor and Assistant Harbor Master, was able to retrieve the party of five from the water, hauling them into the patrol boat.

The quintet were given a prompt medical assessment and no one was required to go to the hospital.

