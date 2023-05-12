BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Five people are now facing charges after two different stabbing attacks in Brockton Friday, according to police.

The first stabbing happened near a softball field outside Brockton High School shortly after dismissal around 2 p.m., leaving three people with injuries, police said. Two of the victims were rushed to the hospital. The third person later sought medical attention on their own.

Roughly one hour later, police said officers rushed to Good Samaritan Hospital, also in Brockton. There, police said a suspect in the stabbing outside the high school was stabbed during a fight.

Police had not publicly identified the people charged in this case as of Friday night.

Police and the Brockton Public Schools both said this was not a random incident and there was never a threat to the high school.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)