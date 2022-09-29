LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Five people were rescued after their boat overturned in Lynn Harbor Wednesday morning.

Rescue crews retrieved all five passengers, four men and one woman, who were all wearing life vests after the small boat described as a 10-foot dinghy capsized into Lynn Harbor around 10:30 a.m. The five passengers were then wrapped in blankets to warm up and brought ashore. One of the five passengers, an elderly man, was taken to the hospital to be treated for hypothermia. Officials said the Lynn Harbormaster then towed the small boat.

“A gentleman loaded up his boat to go out for one of the final sails for the year, he had some inexperienced people with him and someone leaned quick and the boat just flipped right over on them,” said David McQuarrie, who witnessed the boat capsize. “Expect the unexpected, no matter what you should have a life jacket on. The new ones today they self-inflate, it’s so good, you’re fools not to have it, it just saved their lives.”

Officials said the incident serves as a teachable moment, reminding people of the importance of wearing a life jacket.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)