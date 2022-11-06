BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police said five people have been shot in several incidents Sunday night.

Two people were shot on Orlando Street in Mattapan, police said. There were other shootings throughout the city within an hour, with one person shot on Westview Street in Dorchester, and two more people shot on Rosa Street in Hyde Park.

Police are investigating all scenes.

