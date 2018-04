BOSTON (WHDH) - Five people were reportedly taken to area hospitals after a crash on the Mass Pike Sunday morning.

The crash happened just before 5 a.m. in Allston on the Eastbound side of the Pike.

Officials tell 7News that two vehicles were involved in the crash.

There is no word on the condition of those involved or what led to the crash.

