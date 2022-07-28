WINTHROP, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews rescued five people from a sinking boat in Boston Harbor overnight Wednesday.

Rescue crews received a call of a sinking boat between Winthrop and Logan Airport in Boston Harbor around midnight.

Two of the people on board said they had to use buckets to get the water out of the boat before rescue crews arrived.

“We went out to dinner, and the boat started filling up with water,” said Erin Clawson, one of the people rescued from the boat. “My son is in the bottom sleeping and it started filling up with water, and he was like ‘Mom, the boat’s filling up with water.’ So we have been dumping buckets for over two hours outside of the boat. Big buckets.”

Four of the people on board are on vacation from Ohio and South Carolina; one of their fathers belongs to the local yacht club.

They all remain in good spirits despite the frightening moment and said they’re grateful for all those who helped them get to safety.

“It’s very, very scary. I was like ‘call 911.’ So they showed up immediately. These are all amazing people out here,” said Clawson.

Everyone who was on board is doing OK.

The cause of the sinking remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)