Five residents, two dogs escape from house fire in Revere

REVERE, MA (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded to a massive fire in Revere early Monday morning.

The fire started overnight at a multi-family home on Central Ave.

Smoke and flames could be seen shooting out of windows on the upper floors of the building.

Fire crews said five people were in the home at the time of the incident. All five got out safely, as did two pets who were in the home.

There is no immediate word on how the fire started.

