Five teens injured after car crashes into trees in Westwood

WESTWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - Westwood police were at the scene of a crash that left five local teenagers injured after their vehicle hit a tree on Saturday morning, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a 911 call for a crash on Pond Street just after 12:30 a.m. found the damaged car near Martingale Lane against trees on Saturday, police said.

A preliminary investigation determined that the driver crossed the center line of Pond Street and struck a curve, which caused the vehicle to become air bound, police said. The car struck a utility pole and continued off the roadway before it hit a tree.

Four teenagers inside of the vehicle were wearing seat belts and suffered minor injuries, police said. A backseat passenger, who was not wearing a seat belt, was seriously injured.

All five teens were taken to hospitals. The four with minor injuries were released, but the backseat passenger with serious injuries remains at a Boston hospital, police said.

