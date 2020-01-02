Five transported to the hospital after head-on crash in Carver

CARVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Five people were sent to the hospital Wednesday after a three-car collision on North Main Street in Carver, police said.

Police responded to multiple 911 calls for a head-on collision around 2 p.m. near the Quickeez Convenience Store on North Main Street, police said.

The crash occurred when the driver of a 2007 BMW sedan was traveling north on North Main Street and failed to slow down for another driver that was turning, officials said.

The driver of the BMW then swerved into the southbound lane and collided with a 2013 GMC Acadia SUV, police said.

EMS arrived and treated the BMW driver and all four occupants in the SUV, officials said.

They were all taken to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth for minor injuries, according to police.

A third vehicle was involved in the collision, but sustained minor injuries, according to officials.

The BMW and SUV were significantly damaged and were towed from the scene, officials said.

The road was restricted to northbound traffic only after the crash, but reopened an hour later, police said.

