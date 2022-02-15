(WHDH)– A Florida family is suing two major airlines that they say refused to grant their son a mask exemption to fly to Boston for medical treatment.

Micheal Seklecki said the family flies to Boston every two weeks to see a specialist for treatment at Boston’s children’s hospital. He said his 4-year-old son cannot tolerate wearing the mask.

“He is 4-years-old and suffers from Autism Spectrum Disorder and he also suffers from severe gastrointestinal motility disorders and he’s been very sick for the past several months,” said Seklecki.

The lawsuit names the Centers for Disease Control, American Airlines and Southwest Airlines and alleges the mask mandate unlawfully discriminates against people with disabilities.

“It’s totally discriminatory and very frustrating, not only to have medical problems that we have to deal with and travel so much for the medical care, we have to worry about whether we can get on the plane or not,” Seklecki said.

Seklecki says both airlines have denied the mask exemption despite the physician’s note he has provided.

“They want him to go through the regular standard screenings through their medical facility that they partner with,” he said. “Which means that they want him to go through a medical evaluation on the airlines’ note.”

At an initial hearing, the Seklecki family said the judge ordered the airlines to reach a solution with them outside of court. However, they say a medical waiver still has not been approved.

A judge has now set an emergency hearing for Wednesday.

“We can’t afford it when we can fly these other low-cost airlines and there’s no reason why we should be forced to fly Delta and not these other airlines due to a disability that our child has,” said Seklecki.

7NEWS reached out to both airlines for comment. Southwest was the only one to respond but declined to speak about an ongoing case.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)