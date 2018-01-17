FL fugitive jumps off balcony while trying to escape arrest

A fugitive in Florida jumped from a second floor balcony while trying to escape arrest.

Police were already waiting underneath the fugitive when he jumped. Officials had a warrant out for the arrest of 28-year-old Rashad Walker of Maitland.

He was wanted for second degree attempted murder and aggravated battery with great bodily harm.

Once officials arrived at his apartment, they heard him head for the back door.

“This particular suspect was definitely brazen to do what he did thinking that he could just leap from the balcony and escape our guys,” said one member of the sheriff’s office.

Walker will be taken back to Orange County to face his charges.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)