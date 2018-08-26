Reports of a ‘mass shooting’ at Madden video game tournament in Jacksonville FL

JACKSONVILLE, F.L. (WHDH)- Police are responding to reports of a “mass shooting” at Jacksonville Landing Sunday, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.
Multiple people have reportedly been shot while attending a Madden video game tournament.
Police are urging people to stay away because the “area is not safe at this time.”
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are also responding.
This is a developing story.
(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)