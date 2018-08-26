Reports of a ‘mass shooting’ at Madden video game tournament in Jacksonville FL

JACKSONVILLE, F.L. (WHDH)- Police are responding to reports of a “mass shooting” at Jacksonville Landing Sunday, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.

Multiple people have reportedly been shot while attending a Madden video game tournament.

Police are urging people to stay away because the “area is not safe at this time.”

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are also responding.

This is a developing story.

Mass shooting at the Jacksonville Landing. Stay far away from the area. The area is not safe at this time. STAY AWAY #TheLandingMassShooting — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 26, 2018

BREAKING: ATF is responding to a reported mass shooting in downtown Jacksonville, Fla. pic.twitter.com/ITP5qkk9Zn — ATF HQ (@ATFHQ) August 26, 2018

