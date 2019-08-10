Fla. woman dies in New Hampshire car crash, police say

ALSTEAD, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire officials are investigating a car crash that killed a Florida woman in Alstead Saturday, police said.

State troopers responding to reports of a car crash on Comstock Road at 8 a.m. allegedly found a 2014 Ford Fusion upside down and partially submerged in Darby Brook, police said. The Fusion had been travelling west when it left the roadway near the brook and overturned, police said.

Jacqueline LaChapelle, 24, of Oviedo, Florida, died as a result of injuries from the crash, police said.

The crash is under investigation.

