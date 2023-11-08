FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Flag football players took over the field at Gillette Stadium Tuesday all as part of an initiative to empower young women through sports and STEM activities.

The event was put on by the New England Patriots Foundation, Bridgestone and the nonprofit Play Like a Girl.

On Tuesday, members of the Boston Renegades women’s tackle football team in New England led girls through drills.

“They’re very inspirational,” said Yarimar Perez, a high school flag football player.

In addition to the Renegades, Patriots player Jonathan Jones also helped out.

“Just be an ally and advocate and let them know to have the confidence to be anything they want and they’re special, each and every one of them and they have a bright future in front of them,” Jones said.

Play Like a Girl mentor Ashley Green said Play Like a Girl “aims to level the playing field with women and girls in STEM and sports.”

Learning skills for the field and life, a STEM activity on vehicle engineering and maintenance was also part of the night Tuesday.

There was, additionally, a leadership panel where women in STEM and sports careers shared insights on their journeys through fields that are predominantly filled with men.

“Remember, as everyone has reiterated, confidence is so important and such a key piece of what your journey is going to encapsulate,” one speaker said.

“You belong in every room,” the same speaker said. “Every room you walk into, every meeting that you sit in on, every classroom you’re in, you belong and don’t ever let anybody else or don’t let the voice in your head try to convince you otherwise.”

Along with taking part in Tuesday’s event, Bridgestone also donated $20,000 to the Play Like a Girl organization to help support initiatives across New England.

