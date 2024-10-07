SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - A large fight in the stands led to the cancellation of flag football games in Saugus on Sunday.

Officers responding to a reported fight involving parents during a game between Saugus and Salem found a woman who needed medical treatment as a result of the incident, police said.

As a result, the game and all others planned for Sunday were called off.

In a statement, Saugus Youth Football said, “It is in moments like this that we can reflect on our purpose as guardians and mentors and take the time to teach our children that the actions of today are not the norm and negatively effects everyone involved…”

