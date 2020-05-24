Flags placed in socially distant rows on Boston Common for Memorial Day

BOSTON (WHDH) - Flags that normally cover Boston Common on Memorial Day are spaced out for safety.

Volunteers normally place more than 30,000 flags on the Common, but this year Boston Veterans’ Services is asking people to keep a safe distance and walk by the Sailors and Soldiers monument instead of gathering in the area.

Residents are also asked to stay home and put flags on their porches and front yards instead of gathering.

