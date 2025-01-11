BOSTON (WHDH) - Much of New England received a fresh coat of snow on Saturday, leading to some spin-outs, crashes, and delayed flights at Logan Airport.

Much of the region received a coating to 2 inches of snow before the system moved out and at Logan Airport, more than 300 flights were delayed due to the weather, according to FlightAware.

In addition to delays for travelers, police departments across the state were dealing with crashes.

In Grafton, a three-vehicle crash prompted a response from fire crews.

Emergency crews also responded to a rollover crash in Brookline.

By Saturday evening, the sidewalks in Boston were salted and the roadways were mostly clear, though there’s still a chance for some slippery conditions as temperatures drop overnight.

