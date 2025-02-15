FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - The flakes are flying in Fitchburg as area residents make their final preparations for a messy weekend storm that is expected to bring snow, ice, and rain to the region.

The snow starting coming down around 5:30 p.m. and is expected to last throughout the night before switching over to a messy mix and eventually rain before moving out of the area on Sunday.

The Fitchburg area is expected to get another 3-6 inches of snow.

As of 6 p.m. most roads appeared to be gathering snow but plows and salt trucks could be seen gathering in parking lots and preparing to head out to treat and clear streets throughout the night.

