FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - Big flakes are flying in Fitchburg as a long duration storm moves in that is expected to dump up to 10 inches of snow on some northern Worcester County communities.

Around 6 p.m. the snow was starting to stick in Fitchburg, which has been among the hardest hit towns for several recent snowstorms.

Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest on the winter weather.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)