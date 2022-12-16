GARDNER, MASS. (WHDH) - The flakes are flying in Gardner as a powerful storm moves through the region.

With much of the state getting wind-driven rain, Gardner residents and others across north Central Massachusetts were our clearing snow Friday night as the area was transformed into a winter wonderland.

Residents we spoke with said they were happy to see some snow on the ground for the holidays.

The area is expected to get between 3 and 6 inches of snow before the storm moves out.

Parts of New Hampshire and Vermont are expected to get up to a foot of snow.

