PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - The flakes were flying in downtown Plymouth Sunday night, where many residents said they were happy to welcome some winter weather.

In a season that hasn’t seen many meaningful snowstorms, residents out for a winter walk on Sunday were pleased to see the snow coming down.

“It was pretty and I said, ‘I may as well go outside and enjoy it while it’s still OK,'” said Chris Monroy. “It’s very wet but it’s cool.”

Others said the winter wonderland paired with a Patriots playoff win made for a picture perfect Sunday.

