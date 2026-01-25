QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - The first flakes started flying in Chelsea on Sunday as a major winter storm expected to deliver up to two feet of snow in Massachusetts roared into the region.

Crews were out working to move the light snow from the roads and sidewalks as rates increased to more than an inch an hour.

As of 3 p.m. about 4 inches of snow had already fallen in the city.

