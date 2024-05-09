BOSTON (WHDH) - A car caught on fire while it was being driven in South Boston Thursday afternoon, officials confirmed.

Just before 3 p.m., driver Collin Mentiply had just turned the corner near his apartment when he noticed smoke billowing out of the front of his car. His vehicle then burst into flames, he said.

“It started coming from the hood, so right when I saw that, I didn’t want to pull into my spot here at the apartment — I wanted to save the other tenants’ cars, so I just put it in the safest spot possible and hilarity ensued, honestly. I really don’t know what to say. It’s kind of a shock. I’m laughing, it’s so absurd,” Mentiply said.

Mentiply said that he was lucky to get out of the car alive. Once he escaped, he said he called 911 and then hid in his apartment because the heat was so intense and glass was shattering all over the place.

“The car’s literally melted into the ground,” he said.

Mentiply’s car was towed from the scene and he was left to scoop up some of the leftover debris with a snow shovel. He said his next call will be to his insurance company.

