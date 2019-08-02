DIGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Flames destroyed five vehicles at an auto auction business in Dighton early Friday morning.

Firefighters responding to Manheim New England on Williams Street around 12:25 a.m. found a group of vehicles on fire in an outside parking lot.

Crews quickly extinguished the flames.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation; however, fire officials say it is not considered suspicious.

