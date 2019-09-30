Flames destroy restaurant at Country Club of Halifax

HALIFAX, MASS. (WHDH) - Flames tore through a restaurant at the County Club of Halifax late Sunday night, leaving behind a charred shell.

Firefighters responding to a fire alarm from the country club on Country Club Drive around 11 p.m. found heavy flames coming from the Shanks Restaurant.

A fire suppression system helped contain the fire to the restaurant.

Crews had to shuttle in water due to the fire hydrant being a long distance away, according to the Halifax fire chief.

No injuries were reported.

The restaurant has been deemed a total loss.

The cause remains under investigation.

