Flames from raging Dorchester house fire spread to adjacent buildings, car

BOSTON (WHDH) - A raging fire at a three-family home in Dorchester spread to adjacent buildings and a car early Friday morning.

Firefighters responding to a reported fire at 24 Fairmount St. around 4:40 a.m. ordered a fourth alarm as they battled the fast-moving flames that had spread to 20 Fairmount St., 26 Fairmount St., a garage in the rear of 28 Fairmount St., and a car in the driveway, according to the Boston Fire Department.

Porches in the back of 24 Fairmount St. collapsed after the rear of the house became fully involved in fire.

No additional information has been released.

The rear of 24 Fairmount St was fully involved in fire the rear porches have collapsed. pic.twitter.com/xx5wdeCDIx — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) September 18, 2020

A corrected location of the 4th alarm. The original fire building was 24 Fairmount St .The fire extended to the two adjacent buildings 20 and 26 Fairmount and to a garage in the rear of 28 Fairmount. pic.twitter.com/RG3m4b3Tov — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) September 18, 2020

The fire has ignited a car in the driveway and spread to the adjacent building. All companies are working. pic.twitter.com/vzjBM5AqZW — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) September 18, 2020

At approximately 4:40 companies arrived at Ogden St Dorchester to heavy fire in a 3 family building . A 4th Alarm was ordered pic.twitter.com/Qic54MW8BA — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) September 18, 2020

