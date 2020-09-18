Flames from raging Dorchester house fire spread to adjacent buildings, car

BOSTON (WHDH) - A raging fire at a three-family home in Dorchester spread to adjacent buildings and a car early Friday morning.

Firefighters responding to a reported fire at 24 Fairmount St. around 4:40 a.m. ordered a fourth alarm as they battled the fast-moving flames that had spread to 20 Fairmount St., 26 Fairmount St., a garage in the rear of 28 Fairmount St., and a car in the driveway, according to the Boston Fire Department.

Porches in the back of 24 Fairmount St. collapsed after the rear of the house became fully involved in fire.

