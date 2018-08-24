EAST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - Flames ripped through a single-family home in East Bridgewater Friday morning.

Firefighters responding to 7 Fieldscrest Landing around 2:30 a.m. found heavy smoke coming from the rear and right side of the one-and-a-half story house.

Two residents inside the home made it out safely after fire alarms alerted them to the blaze, fire officials said.

A 32-year-old woman was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

Additional personnel arrived on scene to help extinguish the fire on the first floor, which caused significant damage.

A preliminary investigation suggests the fire originated in the kitchen.

Fire officials say it does not appear to be suspicious.

No fire service personnel were injured.

East Bridgewater Fire Department and the State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating.

