CHARLTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire officials deemed a Charlton home uninhabitable after it burst into flames late Tuesday night.

Crews responding to the area of 130 Freemen Rd. for a report of a structure fire shortly after 11:30 p.m. found fire showing through the roof of the unoccupied home.

Firefighters entered the house to attack the flames from the inside and found the majority of the blaze was on the upper level of the home.

The fire was placed under control around 12:15 a.m.

National Grid was called to the scene and cut electrical power to the house.

The home sustained about $100,000 worth of damages.

The cause remains under investigation.

