LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A transformer burst into flames in a Lowell parking lot Monday afternoon, officials said.

At around 2:30 p.m., SKY7-HD spotted the flaming transformer on Warren Street and the thick, black plumes of smoke pouring into the air.

Employees in nearby office buildings said they saw lights flickering and heard two explosions before they looked out the window and saw the transformer on fire. Smoke was also spotted coming out of nearby manholes, and crews were concerned that they were also on fire at one point.

Local buildings were evacuated and firefighters quickly sprayed chemicals on the fire to extinguish the flames. No injuries were reported, officials confirmed.

Power was still out in the area as of 4 p.m. and the cause of the fire was still under investigation.

