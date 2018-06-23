STERLING, MASS. (WHDH) - Fierce flames tore through the garage of a home in Sterling Saturday morning.

Crews responding to Lakeshore Drive brought in water by truck to take down the fire around 5:40 a.m. since the home is not near a fire hydrant.

The fire was put under control in 30 minutes, with the house sustaining minor damages, officials said.

A Sterling firefighter was transported to a local hospital for chest pain but is expected to be OK.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

