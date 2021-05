PEMBROKE, MASS. (WHDH) - Flames tore through a home in Pembroke, New Hampshire late Monday night.

Firefighters responding to a reported fire on Borough Road around 11:30 p.m. found fast-moving flames had engulfed the house.

No additional information has been released.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

