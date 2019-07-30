Flames tear through restaurant in Revere

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Flames tore through a restaurant in Revere late Monday night.

Crews responding to a report of a fire at Bagel Bin Deli on Shirley Avenue around 11:30 p.m. found thick smoke and heavy flames coming from the back of the building, Deputy Fire Chief Tom Todisco said.

Firefighters had to cut the locks to the roll up security doors to battle the blaze before retreating outside to continue their attack.

“The roof started to fail; we pulled everybody out of the building and went to an outside exterior attack,” Todisco explained.

No injuries were reported.

Todisco says the building appears to be a total loss.

Here is another look at the major damage at Bagel Bin Deli in Revere. No injuries. @7News pic.twitter.com/fJXAPA5JGo — Kerri Corrado (@KerriCorrado) July 30, 2019

