JEFFERSON, N.H. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after flames tore through a town hall in Jefferson, New Hampshire Monday night.

Firefighters responding to a reported fire on Presidential Highway around 8:30 p.m. found heavy flames coming from the town hall.

The town hall has been deemed a complete loss.

No additional information was immediately available.

