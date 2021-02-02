JEFFERSON, N.H. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after flames tore through a town hall in Jefferson, New Hampshire Monday night.
Firefighters responding to a reported fire on Presidential Highway around 8:30 p.m. found heavy flames coming from the town hall.
The town hall has been deemed a complete loss.
No additional information was immediately available.
