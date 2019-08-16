Flames tear through triple-decker home in Woburn

WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Flames tore through a triple-decker home in Woburn early Friday morning.

Crews responding to Sturgis Street around 4:30 a.m. found large flames and smoke shooting out of the top of the home.

A resident told 7News that 12 people live inside the house and everyone got out safely.

She added that she first noticed flames in the basement but they quickly spread throughout the home.

Part of the roof appeared to have collapsed.

The Woburn fire chief says the house is a total loss.

No additional information has been made available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest updates.

Fire at this triple decker home on Sturgis St. in #Woburn. Homeowner says she woke up to smoke alarms around 4:30am. All 12 people who live here ok. Fire chief says house is a total loss. @7News pic.twitter.com/4Sc1Kr7HYs — Kim Lucey (@KimLucey) August 16, 2019

