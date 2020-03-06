Flames tear through triple-decker in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) - Firefighters worked tirelessly to battle a three-alarm blaze as flames tore through a triple-decker home in Dorchester early Friday morning.

Crews responding to a reported fire at 77 Romsey St. around 4 a.m. found heavy flames coming from the three-family home.

Firefighters went on a defensive attack after being ordered out of the building as it became engulfed in fire.

They worked to prevent the fire from spreading to any adjacent buildings.

Officials have not said if anyone was injured.

No additional information was immediately available.

This fire came several hours after a multi-story home went up in flames on Stonehurst Street in Dorchester.

Two firefighters were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after battling that three-alarm blaze.

Firefighters working hard. This is Romsey St in Dorchester. @7News pic.twitter.com/kOBCxG2wtq — Kerri Corrado (@KerriCorrado) March 6, 2020

The attack continues as companies surround the fire building to prevent the fire from spreading to any adjacent building. Multiple deck guns and large Diameter hose line deployed all companies working pic.twitter.com/87KKByb1qF — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) March 6, 2020

All companies are working at the 3 alarm fire at 77 Romsey St. As the fire engulfed the building they have moved to a defensive position to try to contain the fire pic.twitter.com/tLPoaWyHg8 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) March 6, 2020

Heavy fire on throughout the building all members are ordered out of the building pic.twitter.com/DRcFjdV1fn — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) March 6, 2020

At approximately 04:00 heavy fire from a 3 family at 77 Romsey St Dor this is now a 3rd alarm pic.twitter.com/YFETQGNHK7 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) March 6, 2020

