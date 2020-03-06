Flames tear through triple-decker in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) - Firefighters worked tirelessly to battle a three-alarm blaze as flames tore through a triple-decker home in Dorchester early Friday morning.
Crews responding to a reported fire at 77 Romsey St. around 4 a.m. found heavy flames coming from the three-family home.
Firefighters went on a defensive attack after being ordered out of the building as it became engulfed in fire.
They worked to prevent the fire from spreading to any adjacent buildings.
Officials have not said if anyone was injured.
No additional information was immediately available.
This fire came several hours after a multi-story home went up in flames on Stonehurst Street in Dorchester.
Two firefighters were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after battling that three-alarm blaze.
