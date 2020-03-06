Flames tear through triple-decker with ‘extreme hoarding conditions’ in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) - Firefighters worked tirelessly to battle a raging, three-alarm blaze that tore through a triple-decker home in Dorchester early Friday morning that contained what fire officials called “extreme hoarding conditions.”

Crews responding to a reported fire at 77 Romsey St. around 4 a.m. found heavy flames coming from the third floor of the home.

Firefighters went on a defensive attack after being ordered out of the building as it became engulfed in flames, according to Boston Fire Chief of Operations Andre Stallworth.

“Another challenge was we had the hoarding conditions,” he said. “After we did the primary searches and the aggressive attack, we had to back everybody out because the third-floor was heavily involved. We had to go defensive at that point.”

Crews worked to prevent the fire from spreading to any adjacent buildings.

“The houses in this neighborhood are really close together,” neighbor Emma Miller said. “I was like, ‘I don’t want this to spread anywhere because so many people would be hurt; so many people would be displaced.'”

The lone occupant self-evacuated and no injuries were reported, Stallworth said.

The damage to the home is worth about $500,000.

The cause remains under investigation.

This fire came several hours after a multi-story home went up in flames on Stonehurst Street in Dorchester.

Two firefighters were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest information.

This was the second multiple alarm fire in Dorchester that most of these firefighters had to battle. A great job by all members and the Command Staff , quick decision and a aggressive attack help to contain the damages. pic.twitter.com/F1Yq9ydqVh — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) March 6, 2020

As the sun starts to rise you can see the estimated 500,000 worth of damage to the building. Companies will remain to check for hot spots. BFD-FIU on scene to determine the cause of the fire. pic.twitter.com/d78MOthrNj — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) March 6, 2020

Chief of Operations Andre Stallworth briefs the media on the 3rd alarm fire on Romsey St. One occupant self evacuated. There are no injuries to report. pic.twitter.com/t7mzayj76f — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) March 6, 2020

Heavy fire knocked down. Companies are using church rakes from the adjacent building to help with the overhauling. pic.twitter.com/qcxg99rmEJ — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) March 6, 2020

Firefighters working hard. This is Romsey St in Dorchester. @7News pic.twitter.com/kOBCxG2wtq — Kerri Corrado (@KerriCorrado) March 6, 2020

The attack continues as companies surround the fire building to prevent the fire from spreading to any adjacent building. Multiple deck guns and large Diameter hose line deployed all companies working pic.twitter.com/87KKByb1qF — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) March 6, 2020

All companies are working at the 3 alarm fire at 77 Romsey St. As the fire engulfed the building they have moved to a defensive position to try to contain the fire pic.twitter.com/tLPoaWyHg8 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) March 6, 2020

Heavy fire on throughout the building all members are ordered out of the building pic.twitter.com/DRcFjdV1fn — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) March 6, 2020

At approximately 04:00 heavy fire from a 3 family at 77 Romsey St Dor this is now a 3rd alarm pic.twitter.com/YFETQGNHK7 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) March 6, 2020

