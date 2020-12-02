BOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Flames overtook several cars at an automotive repair shop in Boxborough on Wednesday morning, leaving behind torched frames.

The Stow Fire Department assisted Boxborough firefighters in putting out the flames in the parking lot of CBK Automotive Repair off of Route 111.

There were no reported injuries and no structural damage, according to Boxborough police.

The cause of the fires remains under investigation.

No additional information has been released.

Boxborough Fire responded to multi-car fire this morning at CBK auto. No injuries or structural damage. pic.twitter.com/XmEeSUcdtz — Boxborough Police (@BoxboroughPD) December 2, 2020

