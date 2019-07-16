SHREWSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Flames torched a single-family home in Shrewsbury Monday afternoon.

Firefighters responding to Rawson Hill Drive around 2:30 p.m. found the family had made it out safely as heavy smoke and fire came from the house.

The blaze, which began in the kitchen and spread to other parts of the home, was quickly extinguished, fire officials said.

The significant damage, estimated in excess of $100,000, displaced the family from the house.

Deputy Chief Seth Colby and the Fire District 14 Fire Investigation Team determined that the cause of the fire was undetermined and unintentional.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)