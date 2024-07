YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - For the second time in recent months a flamingo was spotted on Cape Cod.

On Tuesday, a flamingo was seen at Bass Hole Boardwalk in Yarmouth.

Last month a flamingo was spotted at Chapin Beach in Dennis. It is unknown if it is the same flamingo that was spotted in Yarmouth.

