LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Lynn firefighters responded to a sprinkler activation at a building on Lynn way under construction Monday morning

According to Lynn Fire Chief Dan Sullivan, workers who came out of the building described an “explosion” that happened inside, but it was more likely a “flash fire”, which occurs when gas is trapped inside a pipe.

Workers were at the building doing demolition work in preparation for a new occupant.

At this point it is not known what type of gas caused the incident.

One worker was injured and suffered minor burns.

“He got injured somehow,” Sullivan said. “Whether he fell or got pushed from the fire, we don’t know.”

The worker was transported to the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

Sullivan gave credit to the workers in the building for their quick reactions.

“We went over and commended the workers,” he said. “When our people got here, they already had him on a plastic table as a modified stretcher and were able to get him outside to the ambulance.”

