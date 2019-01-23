Flash flood, high wind watches issued as storm approaches Bay State

BOSTON (WHDH) - The National Weather Service has issued a series of flash flood and high wind watches as heavy rain showers move into Massachusetts overnight.

Isolated showers will begin to slide in from the west Wednesday evening before turning into steady rain by Thursday morning.

Flooding will be likely as heavy rain mixes with melting snow and ice while temperatures reach into the low 50s.

A flash flood watch has been issued for the majority of the Bay State, excluding Berkshire County and the Islands, beginning Thursday morning and lasting into the evening.

A high wind watch will also go into effect on Thursday morning for the Massachusetts coastline, Cape Cod and the Islands.

Gusts could exceed 55 mph in some areas.

Coming up at Noon on @7news: A few showers this evening, ahead of the heavy rain that is on the way for Thursday (also, paired with unseasonably warm temperatures and high wind gusts at the coast, a High Wind Watch and a Flash Flood Watch has been issued). pic.twitter.com/sE80QeMHMj — Jackie Layer 7News (@JackieLayerOn7) January 23, 2019

