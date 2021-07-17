BOSTON (WHDH) – A flash flood watch is in effect for parts of Massachusetts as more rain moves through the state Saturday.

Most of the rain is set to fall this afternoon during scattered thunderstorms with embedded downpours.

Between 1 to 2 inches of rain is expected, bringing with it the chance of localized flooding.

The flash flood watch goes into effect at 2 p.m. for areas west of 495.

A severe thunderstorm watch is also in effect from 2 p.m. through 11 p.m. for Hampshire, Berkshire, Franklin, and Hampden counties, and a severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Southbridge and Sturbridge until 5 p.m.

Wind gusts of 70 mph, quarter-size hail, heavy rain, and tornadoes are possible.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Southbridge MA, Fiskdale MA, Sturbridge MA until 5:15 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/8BO177GHsH — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) July 17, 2021

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for areas west of 495 where 1" to 2" of rainfall is possible later today when scattered thunderstorms with embedded downpours are expected to move in. Tracking timing and how much rain we will add to the July monthly total coming up on @7news. pic.twitter.com/dFbtdS7PdG — Jackie Layer 7News (@JackieLayerOn7) July 17, 2021

