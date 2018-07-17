BOSTON (WHDH) - Nasty storms are rolling through Massachusetts Tuesday, prompting flash flood and severe thunderstorm warnings.

A cold front is moving into the very warm and moist air, which is triggering a line of strong and potentially severe thunderstorms this afternoon and evening.

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for most of Massachusetts, excluding the Cape and the Islands, until 7 p.m.

Severe thunderstorm watch until 7pm. pic.twitter.com/I7pI9HWyzc — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) July 17, 2018

The greatest threat for several inches of rainfall is northwest of Interstate 495.

Model gives general idea of what happens later today. Highest risk of 2-3"+ is northwest of 495. pic.twitter.com/PtV2SjqpUq — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) July 17, 2018

Storms begin to move closer to Boston during the evening commute.

Widespread storms slowly move east… getting closer to Boston metro area by 4-5pm. pic.twitter.com/w9xW71ixUv — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) July 17, 2018

Strong and damaging winds are possible with a low risk of an isolated tornados in northern/northwest Massachusetts.

Several counties are also under a heat advisory until 5 p.m., including Central Middlesex, Northern Bristol, Southeast Middlesex, Southern Worcester, Western Essex and Western Norfolk.

Humidity holds strong throughout the day, with the dew point expected to reach 72 degrees. Less humid air will close out the work week.

High humidity today, but a refreshing feel to the air by tomorrow afternoon. Less humid air holds to close out the work week. pic.twitter.com/hdp4yZlhDV — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) July 17, 2018

