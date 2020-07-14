Flash flood warning in effect as Bristol County prepares for downpours

(WHDH) — A flash flood watch is in effect for parts of Bristol County with downpours as severe thunderstorms move south threatening to make for treacherous conditions during the afternoon and evening commutes on Tuesday.

The watch is in effect for Northwestern Bristol County and including parts of Rhode Island until 5:30 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Bands of heavy rain have already left up to an inch of water in some areas leaving them susceptible to flash floods as severe thunderstorms move into Providence.

Rainfall totals will vary but some can expect two to three inches of water to fall in about one hour.

Those near small creeks and streams, in urban areas, or on highways and streets with low drainage should use caution.

