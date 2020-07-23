Flash flood warning in effect as Essex County braces for downpours

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A flash flood warning was issued for parts of Essex County as downpours and severe thunderstorms moved across the Bay State Thursday afternoon.

The watch is in effect for northern Essex County until 6 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

At 3:45 p.m., Methuen and Lawrence to Georgetown and Newburyport saw evidence of flash flooding.

Many roads were overcome with deep water and some vehicles were stuck.

Heavy rainfall made for a treacherous commute with water covering the intersection of Merrimack and Market streets in Lawrence, according to Mayor Dan Rivera.

On Plum Island, the water stretched up to touch homes and cars.

The storms that produced torrential rainfall were moving south of the area. Rainfall rates will decrease through 5 p.m., but floodwaters will take longer to recede.

Officials are warning everyone in the affected areas to use caution and should they come upon a flooded roadway, to turn around.

