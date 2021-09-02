BOSTON (WHDH) - Remnants of Ida are moving through the Bay State, bringing with it severe flooding, wind damage, and the risk of tornadoes on Thursday morning.

Rain showers developed Wednesday afternoon before turning more widespread in the evening and overnight. The heaviest rain moved through during the morning commute.

A flash flood warning is in effect for parts of Middlesex, Essex, Worcester, Suffolk, Norfolk, Bristol, Plymouth, Barnstable, and Dukes counties.

Parts of Hampshire, Worcester, Middlesex, and Essex counties are under a flood warning, while parts of Barnstable and Nantucket counties are under a flash flood watch.

A wind advisory has also been issued for the eastern coast and all of Cape Cod with gusts reaching 40 to 45 mph on the eastern coastline and Cape Cod.

Further inland is experiencing wind gusts between 35 and 40 mph.

A tornado watch was issued for Barnstable, Dukes, and Nantucket counties but it has since been canceled.

The storms are set to make way for clouds and sun in the afternoon with temperatures in the low 70s.

Ida made landfall in Louisiana on Sunday as a Category 4 hurricane before downgrading to a tropical storm on Monday.

7AM RAIN TOTALS pic.twitter.com/fISboTVFvK — Josh Wurster (@joshwurster_) September 2, 2021

Wind advisory near coast through midday. Even gusts 35-40 inland can cause isolated downed trees/power loss. pic.twitter.com/qwVzMEdIX6 — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) September 2, 2021

Heaviest rain tapers to light rain from west to east next 1-3 hours for most. Cape under risk of downpours through 8-9am. pic.twitter.com/HqfJaSAvWE — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) September 2, 2021

Several rivers across the area are expected to rise to minor flood stage.



Of most concern, the Blackstone River which is forecast to head to moderate flood levels. pic.twitter.com/9ydwflL1wO — Josh Wurster (@joshwurster_) September 2, 2021

Visit the 7Weather page for the latest weather updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)