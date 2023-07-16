A Flash Flood Warning remains in effect for much of the Boston area as storms producing high winds and driving rain continue to move through the region on Sunday.

The Flash Flood Warning continues for Boston, Cambridge, and Brockton until 8:30 p.m.

In Weymouth, continuous rain left many roadways swamped for drivers, who were forced to look for alternate routes. In Burlington, pooling water on the highway caused slowdowns for some motorists who were traveling in the area.

In Nashua, New Hampshire, a lightning strike that lit up the sky was caught on camera.

In Fitchburg, severe flooding caused a section of roadway to wash away, prompting road crews to work to fix the damage before the next round of rain arrives.

Flash Flood Warning continues for Boston MA, Cambridge MA and Brockton MA until 8:30 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/LkPD9XXDgE — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) July 16, 2023

Significant flooding ongoing in Middleton. Expect more scenes like this as rain continues to fall, even for locations south of the city https://t.co/5p22teIyjZ — A.J. Waterman (@AJWxMan) July 16, 2023

