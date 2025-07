BOSTON (WHDH) - A flash flood warning was issued for a large of eastern Massachusetts Thursday morning.

Watch meteorologist Chris Lambert break it down in the video above.

The flash flood warning is in effect until 9 a.m. for parts of Suffolk, Norfolk, Plymouth, Bristol counties.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)